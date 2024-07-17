Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has launched a brand new podcast and in her first episode, she has revealed her biggest fail as a parent so far...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

31-year-old Charlotte Dawson, who is mum to three-year-old Noah and 11-month old Jude yesterday released the first two episodes of her brand new podcast called “Naughty Corner”.

Announcing the podcast on Instagram ahead of it’s launch, the Ex on the Beach star, who is the daughter of the legendary comic Les Dawson, said she was “chuffin excited” to share her latest project with her 1.3 million followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the podcast about?

Introducing the podcast’s concept in episode one, Charlotte said: “Mums, we’ve all been there your kids playing up and you need to send them to the naughty corner. Well, what about when we do something naughty? This is the podcast with outrageous tales of parenting fails.

“This is where we share all our stories about bending the rules of parenting and doing things that maybe we shouldn’t have done but we have. And obviously the reason that we’re here is because of our beautiful, chaotic crazy boys.”

Getty and @charlottedawsy on Instagram

What was said in the first episode?

In the first episode, Charlotte was joined by her friend Janine Marsh, who also has two boys, aged nine and 4 years old.

The podcast started with some casual chit-chat about their sons, in which Charlotte revealed how she was feeling about Noah starting preschool in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupil said: “I’m just not ready for it, I’ve not even thought about it properly, I just can’t think about it yet because he’s growing up so quickly. Like seeing him with Jude, when I look back at videos from this time last year, it’s crazy how much he’s come on.”

Going on to describe her youngest son, Charlotte said: “Jude, is 11 months old and he’s just a right bruiser, he’s just full of character. Honestly everywhere we go at the minute he’s making everyone laugh, he’s just turning into Noah.”

When Janine asked if he is a hooligan, Charlotte replied: “Jude is everywhere, he’s crawling into every cupboard it’s just too much. I’ve had to buy my playpen, AKA, baby jail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@charlottedawsy on Instagram

But what is Charlotte’s biggest parenting fail?

The conversation then turned to the podcast’s real business - why Charlotte is in the naughty corner.

Although the mum of two admitted there are a few reasons - as we would hope so with their being a whole series on the topic!- she started off by introducing her biggest fail and that it is her swearing.

Charlotte explained: “Noah’s picked up on my swearing - and Matthew’s I might add-... but it’s probably mostly me because Matthew’s the fun dad... [where as] I’m obviously stressed, mums are aren’t they, we’re always trying to keep everything together. They [men] literally just get up, have a s***, sit on the phone and scroll on Instagram.

“So basically Noah and Jude were in Jude’s cot and they were just playing around like they always do… and it’s so cute because [Noah’s] going ‘come here cheeky monkey’ - because [Jude] just started crawling - ‘come here cheeky monkey, come here cheeky monkey’ and [Jude] bangs his head on the cot and [Noah] goes ‘oh shit he’s just banged his head’ and it was just hilarious because it was so in context.. and it was so comedy timed, you can tell he’s Les Dawson’s grandson!.. My dad would have been howling up there”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Comedy legend Julian Clary announces extra Blackpool tour date due to demand

What else did Charlotte reveal?

If you want to hear more of Charlotte’s tales, you can listen to Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner on all major platforms.

You can also keep up to date with updates on the podcast by following its Instagram page here.