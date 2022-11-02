A vigil service was held at St John’s Church on Church Street, Blackpool, last night (November 1), with candles lit and an anonymous poem read out by Fleetwood woman Julie Egbine-Young, who knew the tragic teenager.

Charlene, who had a troubled background, was last seen in Blackpool on November 1 2003 and has never been seen since.

She would now be 34 years old.

Ronay Crompton, who is behind the Justice for Charlene campaign, with acclaimed cold case private investigator Jen Jarvie during the vigil for Charlene Downes in Blackpool

Missing presumed dead, a murder inquiry by Lancashire Police saw two men sent to trial but they were acquitted and nearly 20 years on, no one has been convicted of any offence in relation to her.

Police did discover that Charlene and other girls had been groomed by men for sexual favours but the force was criticised for the way it gathered evidence.

The vigil gathering brought together Blackpool residents and campaigners from out of the area who say the case cannot be left unsolved and that child sexual exploitation in Blackpool is still an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronay Crompton, who is behind the Justice for Charlene campaign, and acclaimed cold case private investigator Jen Jarvie, organised the vigil and say they aim to have a public inquiry launched by the 20th anniversary of the teen’s disappearance next year.

They are also calling for the murder probe to be re-launched but want a force other than Lancashire Constabulary to lead the investigation.

Ronay said: “I will do everything in my power to bring justice for that girl.

"I don’t care whose cage I rattle or how many police officers I upset, I am not going to stop or be palmed off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Garvie said that they had already gathered information which calls into question some of the perceived facts of the case, including CCTV footage which was supposed to show Charlene before her disappearance but which turned out not to be her.

Jen said: “What we are doing next is looking at timelines, witness statements and questioning original assumptions.

"It isn’t just about a murder investigation but about the sexual abuse of young girls for which no one was held accountable.”