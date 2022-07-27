Charities' delight as Lytham Festival collections raised combined total of more than £21,000

Almost 200,000 people partied at this year’s 10-day event with headline gigs from the likes of Diana Ross, Simply Red and Paul Weller and the festival’s 10 charities - all benefited with a total of £21,149 raised through donations.

The charities were Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Samaritans, Cleveley’s-based Doherty’s Destiny, Lytham St Annes RNLI, Blackpool’s Trinity Hospice, Disability First, Wesley's Community Café & Larder, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, Blackpool Fylde and Wyre MS Society and n-compass and Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “The support for our charity partners this year has been phenomenal.

“The donations are more than has ever been raised previously and we are delighted with the generosity of our customers.

Guide Dogs For the Blind was among the charities to benefit from collecting at Lytham Festival

“All these charities do a fantastic job and are there for everyone at all times so it is really great to see so many people showing them support.”

As well as nationally recognisable charities, Lytham Festival 2022 supported smaller local charities including Doherty’s Destiny – a Cleveleys-based charity set up in memory of 16-year-old James Doherty who took his own life in 2016, and n-compass which provide carers, counselling and volunteering services.

Alan Glasgow, from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Samaritans, said: “This money will help us to continue to provide emotional support for callers who are often experiencing feelings of distress and despair.”

Collectors on behalf of The Samaritans at Lytham Festival

Joanne Hargreaves Doherty and Aimee King, founders of Doherty’s Destiny, said: “It was such a wonderful opportunity to get our local charity’s name out there to thousands of people.”

Digby Moulden, chairman of Lytham St Annes RNLI fundraising branch, said: “We are extremely grateful for the money raised through the collection.”

Trinity Hospice community fundraising manager Michelle Lonican said: “We are thrilled to have raised so much on our night at Lytham Festival. The festival-goers were so generous.”

Sandra Wilson, volunteer coordinator at Blackpool-based Disability First, said: “The valuable funds raised will enable us to raise awareness of the charity and develop exciting new projects.”

Collectors from the Disability First charity at Lytham Festival

Paul Caddy, head of Lytham’s Wesley’s Community Café and Larder, said: “Thirty-four chefs in a silly uniform worked their socks off all evening.

“To collect so much from such generous festival-goers was an amazing experience.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind community fundraising relationships manager, Lynne Whittaker, said: “We’re delighted and so grateful to everyone who supported us at Lytham Festival.”

Kila Redfearn, head of charity at Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, said: “Once again Blue Skies has been blown away with the generosity of the customers at Lytham Festival 2022.”

Estelle Blackman, from Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre MS Group, said: “Every single penny will be spent on local people on our wonderful Fylde coast who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis, and we can’t thank you all enough.”

Teresa Jennings, chief executive of n-compass, said: “All proceeds will go towards helping the unpaid carers and young people we help in this area.”

The individual totals raised were: Samaritans £2,394.90; Wesley's £1,922.99; Doherty's Destiny £1,280.10; Guide Dogs for the Blind £1,620.41; RNLI £3,200.81; Blue Skies Hospitals Fund £1,971.44; Trinity Hospice £2,478.99; MS Society£3,822.48; Disability First £1,095.49; n-compass £1,361.99.