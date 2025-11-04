'Celine Dion' heads to Blackpool this weekend: everything you need to know

Global superstar Celine Dion is heading all the way from her home in the US to Blackpool town centre this weekend- sort of!

The UK’s number one Celine Dion Tribute performer Lisa Harter launches her UK tour with a sensational show stopping night of fabulous live entertainment at Viva this weekend.

Fresh from her live shows in Spain and Europe, Lisa is also celebrating being part of the new global Charlotte Tilbury make up campaign, starring Celine Dion.

Lisa was hand picked by Celine Dion’s management team as a stand in for the Canadian superstar during the multi million pound worldwide advertising campaign, giving her the opporunity to get up close and personal with Celine,

Lisa’s uncanny resemblance and incredible voice have established her as the most sought after Celine Dion tribute show in Europe and now you can witness her live for yourself in Blackpool.

Lisa Harter as Celine Dion | SUBMIT

When is the show?

The Ultimate Celine Dion Tribute Concert experience honouring the legendary music of Celine Dion is launching at Viva Blackpool on Friday, November 7 2025 at 8:00pm

What has ‘Celine’ said about her Blackpool show?

Lisa said:“I am excited to bring the magic and enduring wonder of Celine Dion and her iconic music to theatre lovers at the fabulous Viva, Blackpool.

“It was a dream to one day come back and perform here as I loved the big summer shows on the piers and going to the theatre so it’s amazing to be here at Viva.

“Martin and Leye and the team here are pure Blackpool and I love everything about Blackpool from the illuminations, the beach and promenade, so it’s a really exciting performance for me.

“Come along and experience a very special show where we celebrate and enjoy Celine’s greatest hits with a brilliant live band and an outstanding special guest vocalist, Hartley Wilson.

“I look forward to coming to Blackpool and seeing you all and sharing a trulyunforgettable night out.”

What has Viva said about their star guest?

Leye D Johns, Director of Viva Entertainments said:“I am thrilled along with all the team here at Viva Entertainments to welcome Lisa to the resort and launch the UK premier of Celebrating Celine - A New Day right here at Viva, Blackpool, following a brilliantly successful European tour.

“Lisa Harter is a sensational performer and her striking resemblance to Celine Dion is uncanny and her magnetic presence and vocals are incredible. Do not miss this show as it will be a unique night to remember before Lisa sets off on tour around the UK.

“This show is a remarkable production featuring a world-class live band, under the musical direction of the exceptionally talented Stephen ‘Stretch’ Price, breathtaking sound and lighting production, and stunning screen visuals, Celebrating Celine delivers an immersive journey through her greatest hits.

From timeless ballads like My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me to high-energy anthems like River Deep, Mountain High, this show is a heartfelt celebration of one of the world’s most beloved voices.

“Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to her music, Celebrating Celine promises an evening of joy, emotion and unforgettable entertainment. Prepare to be dazzled as we pay tribute to the voice, the legacy, and the magic of Celine Dion.”

Leye D Johns and Lisa Harter get ready for 'Celine: A New Day' | submit

How did Lisa get into this work?

Lisa actually swapped a career in the DWP for the showbiz life after she kept getting stopped in the street about her striking resemblance to Celine Dion.

She explained: “I have always performed as a vocalist but kept my work going at the DWP, however, following a relationship break up I took time out and reinvented myself. I have always loved the music of Celine and her lyrics have a personal resonance to my own relationship hurts and pain but I transformed that through the performance and new career. I found myself & my confidences again through her work and decided not to wallow and it was actually through her powerful lyrics I picked myself up and said enough!

“Also because so many people used to stop me in shops and out and about saying I looked like her, I decided one day to try and do the ultimate make over. I hired a professional make up artiste for the transformation and rehearsed the songs and after some live performances I began to work closely with Viva Entertainments and together with the live band, violinists & solo male vocalist we have created & produced something very special with this new show.

“I have found love again and met my new husband and have two beautiful boys and two step daughters so my family is everything to me. I am so happy to be able to share the joy of Celine with you all in Blackpool! “

How much are tickets and where I can buy them?

Prices start from £19.45 for adults and 15.45 for juniors (those aged 7-15).

There are four different prices though, with the most expensive tickets costing £31/45 for adults and £24.45 for juniors.

Tickets are available to buy online here or by phoning 01253 297 297

You can also visit the Viva Blackpool Box Office at 3 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HJ

This is a tribute show production and is in no way affiliated with any original artistes or estates