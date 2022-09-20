Celebration time for Liberty and fellow members of the Emily Laws School of Acting in St Annes
Aspiring young actor Liberty Doyle celebrated a golden achievement as the students of the St Annes-based Emily Laws School of Acting impressed at their LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams.
Five of the students' marks were in the mid-90s and Liberty won the school’s Jan Kemball Award for her outstanding achievement for her Gold Musical Theatre exam.
School proprietor Emily Laws said: “Jan Kemball was an outstanding actor, drama teacher, friend of ELSA and LAMDA examiner.
"The award was created in 2013 and goes annually to a student with outstanding results in a single LAMDA exam though commitment, enthusiasm and hard work. Jan's family were at the ceremony and her daughter, Alexandra, presented the prize of theatre vouchers to Liberty.”
Most Popular
Read More
The school’s LAMDA results were:
Acting – Grade 3: Mia Agar (Distinction); Grade 5: Isla Hill (Merit), Elise Heron (M), Alexia Bower (M), Emilie Bielec (M), Harrison Coyne (M), Mollie Yates (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Erin Hill (D); Grade 7 (Silver): Evangeline Doyle (M), Sara-Jayne Parr (M), Betsie Singleton (D); Grade 8 (Gold): Nicola-Kate Parr (D).
Musical Theatre – Entry Level: Rafe Stengel (D); Grade 2: Bella James (D), Esme Stengel (D); Grade 3: Elia Divall (M); Grade 4: Emilia Ficorilli (D); Grade 5: Poppy Booth-Isherwood (M),Melody Savage (M), Lily-Mae Twist (D), Victoria Wilson (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Erin Hill (D), Kayla Meades (D); Grade 8 (Gold): Liberty Doyle (D)
Speaking of Verse and Prose – Entry Level: Indy Mortlock (M), Jerssica Garstang (M); Grade 1: Georgia Donnelly (M), Erin Garstang (M), Elizabeth Kasparian (D), James Storrie-Manuel (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Evelyn Smedley (D); Grade 7 (Silver): Ameerah Loup-Devere (D).