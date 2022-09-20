News you can trust since 1873
Celebration time for Liberty and fellow members of the Emily Laws School of Acting in St Annes

Aspiring young actor Liberty Doyle celebrated a golden achievement as the students of the St Annes-based Emily Laws School of Acting impressed at their LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams.

By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:04 pm

Five of the students' marks were in the mid-90s and Liberty won the school’s Jan Kemball Award for her outstanding achievement for her Gold Musical Theatre exam.

School proprietor Emily Laws said: “Jan Kemball was an outstanding actor, drama teacher, friend of ELSA and LAMDA examiner.

"The award was created in 2013 and goes annually to a student with outstanding results in a single LAMDA exam though commitment, enthusiasm and hard work. Jan's family were at the ceremony and her daughter, Alexandra, presented the prize of theatre vouchers to Liberty.”

Liberty Doyle is presented with her Jan Kemball prize by Jan's daughter Alexandra.

The school’s LAMDA results were:

Acting – Grade 3: Mia Agar (Distinction); Grade 5: Isla Hill (Merit), Elise Heron (M), Alexia Bower (M), Emilie Bielec (M), Harrison Coyne (M), Mollie Yates (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Erin Hill (D); Grade 7 (Silver): Evangeline Doyle (M), Sara-Jayne Parr (M), Betsie Singleton (D); Grade 8 (Gold): Nicola-Kate Parr (D).

Musical Theatre – Entry Level: Rafe Stengel (D); Grade 2: Bella James (D), Esme Stengel (D); Grade 3: Elia Divall (M); Grade 4: Emilia Ficorilli (D); Grade 5: Poppy Booth-Isherwood (M),Melody Savage (M), Lily-Mae Twist (D), Victoria Wilson (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Erin Hill (D), Kayla Meades (D); Grade 8 (Gold): Liberty Doyle (D)

The Emily Laws School of Acting students celebrate their successes.

Speaking of Verse and Prose – Entry Level: Indy Mortlock (M), Jerssica Garstang (M); Grade 1: Georgia Donnelly (M), Erin Garstang (M), Elizabeth Kasparian (D), James Storrie-Manuel (D); Grade 6 (Bronze): Evelyn Smedley (D); Grade 7 (Silver): Ameerah Loup-Devere (D).

School proprietor Emily Laws presents Liberty Doyle with her award.
St Annes