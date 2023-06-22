Cats, cats and more cats: 21 pictures of your feline friends on take your cat to work day 2023

News you can trust since 1873
Take your cat to work day – your pictures of your feline friends.
By Jon Peake
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:55 BST

With a lot of workers still not back in the office, or only in the office part time, take your cat to work day (June 19) was pretty simple this year.

I myself have a furry colleague, who sits behind me in my home office, sleeping and preening all day. It’s a tough life!

But she keeps me company in this modern way of working and I’m thankful for that.

So when we asked on our Facebook page for pictures of your feline friends at work with you on national take your cat to work day, we got plenty of WFH cats.

Here’s a selection of your pictures ...

From Stevie Andrews - Jasmine loves helping mummy with her drawings, she has a keen eye for design!

From Stevie Andrews - Jasmine loves helping mummy with her drawings, she has a keen eye for design! Photo: FB

From Kelly Elizabeth Mcmaster- My foster cat is due to give birth in about 4 weeks ...named Nula - such a pleasant and beautiful cat

From Kelly Elizabeth Mcmaster- My foster cat is due to give birth in about 4 weeks ...named Nula - such a pleasant and beautiful cat Photo: FB

From Lizzie Dutton - my 4 fur babies r my world

From Lizzie Dutton - my 4 fur babies r my world Photo: FB

From Vicky Evans - Nugget taking it easy as always!

From Vicky Evans - Nugget taking it easy as always! Photo: FB

From Joanne Woon - Lola enjoying the sunshine

From Joanne Woon - Lola enjoying the sunshine Photo: FB

From Stephen Proctor - Here is one of my five angels

From Stephen Proctor - Here is one of my five angels Photo: FB

From Stephen Seddon - Angel is on watch while I work

From Stephen Seddon - Angel is on watch while I work Photo: FB

