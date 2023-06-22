Cats, cats and more cats: 21 pictures of your feline friends on take your cat to work day 2023

Take your cat to work day – your pictures of your feline friends.

With a lot of workers still not back in the office, or only in the office part time, take your cat to work day (June 19) was pretty simple this year.

I myself have a furry colleague, who sits behind me in my home office, sleeping and preening all day. It’s a tough life!

But she keeps me company in this modern way of working and I’m thankful for that.

So when we asked on our Facebook page for pictures of your feline friends at work with you on national take your cat to work day, we got plenty of WFH cats.

Here’s a selection of your pictures ...

1 . Take your cat to work day - 21 of your feline friends Take your cat to work day - below are 21 pictures of your feline friends Photo: FB Photo Sales

2 . Take your cat to work day From Stevie Andrews - Jasmine loves helping mummy with her drawings, she has a keen eye for design! Photo: FB Photo Sales

3 . Take your cat to work day From Kelly Elizabeth Mcmaster- My foster cat is due to give birth in about 4 weeks ...named Nula - such a pleasant and beautiful cat Photo: FB Photo Sales

4 . Take your cat to work day From Lizzie Dutton - my 4 fur babies r my world Photo: FB Photo Sales

5 . Take your cat to work day From Vicky Evans - Nugget taking it easy as always! Photo: FB Photo Sales

6 . Take your cat to work day From Joanne Woon - Lola enjoying the sunshine Photo: FB Photo Sales

7 . Take your cat to work day From Stephen Proctor - Here is one of my five angels Photo: FB Photo Sales

8 . Take your cat to work day From Stephen Seddon - Angel is on watch while I work Photo: FB Photo Sales