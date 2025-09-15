The cast has been announced for a wickedly funny new co-production heading to Blackpool Grand Theatre this Halloween.

Blithe Spirit comes to the Blackpool Grand Theatre this Halloween | submit

Raise everyone’s spirits this Hallowe’en week with the screamingly funny supernatural farce Blithe Spirit at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1.

This exciting new Blackpool Grand Theatre co-production with Wiltshire Creative and renowned theatre producer Lee Dean is the perfect Hallowe’en treat and will star TV, film and theatre favourite Susan Woolridge (Hope and Glory, Jewel in The Crown) as the delightfully eccentric medium Madame Aracti who is invited to conduct a séance at the home of novelist Charles Condomine and accidentally summons the mischievous ghost of his first wife, Elvira.

Susan is a renowned British actress who won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for John Boorman’s acclaimed war film Hope and Glory.

Her many television credits include her breakthrough role as Daphne Manners in The Jewel in the Crown - for which she BAFTA nominated – as well as starring in All Quiet on the Preston Front, Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky, Kaos, A Very English Scandal and The War of The Worlds among other top titles.

The cast of Blithe Spirit | submit

Who else is the cast?

Susan will be joined by talented actors Bridgette Amofah (Sandman, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two) as Elvira, Michael Cusick (BBC’s The Sixth Commandment, Noughts & Crosses) as Dr Bradman, Gabriella Foley (ITV’s A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, TheLeftBehinds) as Edith, Adam Jackson-Smith (Heads of State, Outlander) as Charles Condomine, Jenny Rainsford (Persuasion, Fleabag) as Ruth Condomine and Fiona Tong (EastEnders, Silent Witness) as Mrs Bradman.

What is Blithe Spirit?

Blithe Spirit is one of legendary playwright Noël Coward’s most famous and beloved works and has bewitched audiences for over 80 years with its razor-sharp script, chaotic charm and ghostly goings on.

Successful author Charles Condomine invites the mysterious medium Madame Arcati to his home for a séance – purely for research for his next book, of course. But when the ghost of his glamorous (and gloriously difficult) first wife Elvira appears, Charles’ perfectly planned life with his second wife Ruth takes a turn for the spectral. Elvira has absolutely no intention of ‘going gently into that good night’ and soon the living and the dead are locked in a battle of wills and witty remarks as life and the afterlife collide and Elvira wreaks havoc to sabotage Charles’ new marriage and reclaim her husband from beyond the grave.

Where can I get tickets?

You can buy them online here or call 01253 290190.

You can also visit the Box Office

Tickets start from £15 with Concessions for 1894 Club members and Friends of The Grand.

