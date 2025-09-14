Hit musical Annie heads to Blackpool next year: everything you need to know

The hit musical Annie is on its way to Blackpool and below is everything you need to know.

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce that their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE will embark on a UK and Ireland tour opening at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 23 May 2026 and heading to Blackpool later that summer.

When and where is Annie coming to Blackpool?

Annie arrives at the Opera House in Winter Gardens Blackpool between Tuesday, July 28 and Saturday, August 1 2026.

What is Annie about?

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her true family...

ANNIE heads to Blackpool: pictured is a previous company. Photo by Matt Crockett. | Matt Crockett

And what can we expect from the musical?

With its Tony award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan.

It is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

ANNIE is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

This tour was licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Who stars in the musical?

Further dates and casting to be announced soon. Keep an eye on the show;’s website for updatewww.anniethemusicaltour.uk

Where can I get tickets for Blackpool?

Tickets for Annie at the Opera House, Blackpool went on sale on Friday, September 12.

Prices start from £24.45

You can purchase them from the Winter Gardens website here.

You can also phone 0844 770 0593 or head down to the Winter Gardens Box Office, located on Church Street, which is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.