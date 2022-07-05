Carleton Community Chorus to perform in Fleetwood this week to boost good cause

Carleton Community Chorus is staging a fundraising concert this week to raise funds for a service which provides hot meals for those who need support in Fleetwood.

By Richard Hunt
The choir will be performing a range of music, including a repertoire of musical theatre, at St Peter’s Church on Lord Street, Fleetwood on Friday May 8, beginning at 7pm.Admission is free although donations to the churches are very welcome.

There will be a prize raffle draw on the night, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Mustard Seed Group, which provides a hot meal every Monday evening at St Peter’s Church, together with advice and guidance for those who need it.

Carleton Community Chorus will give a concert in Fleetwood this week.

A choir spokesman said: “Everyone is welcome to join us.

"We have been working hard at our weekly rehearsals and look forward to performing for the public.”Anyone who would like more information about the choir or band can visit the website www.carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk.

