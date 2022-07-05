The choir will be performing a range of music, including a repertoire of musical theatre, at St Peter’s Church on Lord Street, Fleetwood on Friday May 8, beginning at 7pm.Admission is free although donations to the churches are very welcome.
There will be a prize raffle draw on the night, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Mustard Seed Group, which provides a hot meal every Monday evening at St Peter’s Church, together with advice and guidance for those who need it.
A choir spokesman said: “Everyone is welcome to join us.
"We have been working hard at our weekly rehearsals and look forward to performing for the public.”Anyone who would like more information about the choir or band can visit the website www.carletoncommunitymusic.org.uk.