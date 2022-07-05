Emma Hodgkinson’s ingenious adaptation uses the backdrop of a carnival to follow Jane’s countless ordeals.

The audience will be seated in the round with a symbolic cage in the centre of the stage.

Watch Faye Lord in the title role struggle to escape from her aunt’s house, her school, the fire, the moors, and finally find safety with her true love, Mr Rochester.

Charlotte Bronte's Jayne Eyre will be performed at Lytham Hall

The company is celebrating 30 years of summer touring in 2022 and is long requested in Lytham by Lancashire theatre enthusiasts.

The performance takes place at 6pm. Gates open at 4pm for picnics and it is advised to bring your own low-backed seating.