Megan, 11, who will be donating her hair to Little Lady Locks, experienced her own hair loss last year when she had a bout of alopecia.

The youngster unexpectedly developed a bald patch at the back of her head, thought to have been brought on by a combination of losing two great grandparents and the stress of lockdown.

Thankfully, her hair has started to recover and that’s why she felt confident enough to have the length cut.

Megan’s parents have helped her set up aGoFundMe donations page and there has been so much support, it has smashed the £600 target and so far raised £1,035.

Megan, a pupil at St Teresa’s Catholic School on St Georges Avenue, Cleveleys, hopes to raise enough money to pay for a full lace wig for the charity.

Her mum Emma Hogarth noticed the bald patch at the back of her head and realised it was getting bigger.

Emma, 40, said: “It wan an anxious time for her, losing her great grandparents and going through the stress of lockdown.

"Thankfully the hair loss didn’t affect her as badly as I thought it would, but there were times when it did bother her and she keeps checking her hair when she wakes up.

"My mum saw something on TV about this charity Little Lady Locks and when Megan heard about it she wanted to do something to support it.”

Little Lady Locks provides hair extensions and wigs, free of charge, to children under 18 years old, who suffer with hair loss conditions.

Caring Megan wants to help other youngsters who had also experienced hair loss and said: “Little Lady Locks is a wonderful charity and as an alopecia sufferer I know how important hair is to someone, which is why I am trying to help the charity.

“It costs around £600-£850 for a full wig and so far I’ve raised more than a thousand pounds.”

Megan is also being supported by St Teresa, which is holding a non-uniform day on Friday (May 20) to raise some extra funds