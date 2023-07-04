News you can trust since 1873
Care homes in Blackpool: These are the care homes in Blackpool that 'require improvement' after inspection by the CQC

A number of care homes in Blackpool currently ‘require improvement’ following inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
By Jon Peake
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.

Ratings that can be achieved are: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

These are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool central which are currently rated as ‘require improvement’.

In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.

Below are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool that require improving after CQC inspection

1. The care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool that require improving after CQC inspection

Below are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool that require improving after CQC inspection Photo: Google

New Victoria Nursing Home on Hornby Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in August 2021

2. New Victoria Nursing Home

New Victoria Nursing Home on Hornby Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in August 2021 Photo: Google

Belgravia Care Home on North Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in June 2022

3. Belgravia Care Home

Belgravia Care Home on North Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in June 2022 Photo: Google

Chaseley Care Home on Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2020

4. Chaseley Care Home

Chaseley Care Home on Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2020 Photo: Google

Elmsdene Care Home on Dean Street, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2020

5. Elmsdene Care Home

Elmsdene Care Home on Dean Street, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2020 Photo: Google

Carlin Lodge on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2021

6. Carlin Lodge

Carlin Lodge on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2021 Photo: Google

Belsfield House on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2022

7. Belsfield House

Belsfield House on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2022 Photo: Google

Red Oak Care Home on St Annes Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in February 2022

8. Red Oak Care Home

Red Oak Care Home on St Annes Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in February 2022 Photo: Google

