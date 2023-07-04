A number of care homes in Blackpool currently ‘require improvement’ following inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.

Ratings that can be achieved are: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

These are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool central which are currently rated as ‘require improvement’.

In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.

The care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool that require improving after CQC inspection

New Victoria Nursing Home on Hornby Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in August 2021

Belgravia Care Home on North Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in June 2022

Chaseley Care Home on Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2020

Elmsdene Care Home on Dean Street, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2020

Carlin Lodge on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2021

Belsfield House on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2022

Red Oak Care Home on St Annes Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in February 2022