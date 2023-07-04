A number of care homes in Blackpool currently ‘require improvement’ following inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.
Ratings that can be achieved are: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.
These are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool central which are currently rated as ‘require improvement’.
In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.
Below are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Blackpool that require improving after CQC inspection Photo: Google
2. New Victoria Nursing Home
New Victoria Nursing Home on Hornby Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in August 2021 Photo: Google
3. Belgravia Care Home
Belgravia Care Home on North Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in June 2022 Photo: Google
4. Chaseley Care Home
Chaseley Care Home on Promenade, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2020 Photo: Google
5. Elmsdene Care Home
Elmsdene Care Home on Dean Street, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2020 Photo: Google
6. Carlin Lodge
Carlin Lodge on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2021 Photo: Google
7. Belsfield House
Belsfield House on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in October 2022 Photo: Google
8. Red Oak Care Home
Red Oak Care Home on St Annes Road, Blackpool, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in February 2022 Photo: Google