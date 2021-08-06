Caravan site for traveller families finally approved by Fylde Council after years-long battle
A former builders yard will be turned into a caravan site for two traveller families under plans approved by Fylde Council.
Council bosses approved a planning application for the currently disused yard on Thames Street, Newton, to be turned into a residential area for three families, each with two caravans, last week.
An amenity block, a boundary fence, a sewage treatment plant, a landscaped area and a new vehicle access area will also be installed on the site.
The plans for the development, which is to be occupied as permanent accommodation and not as a transit site and only by ‘gypsies and travellers’ according to Fylde Council, date back several years. In January 2016, planning permission was allowed on appeal by the Department for Communities and Local Government.
Paperwork was submitted to Fylde Council, however, the plans were denied on the grounds that they did not adequately address contamination onsite.
Approving the revised plans, a Council spokesman ordered: “No surfacing, fencing, gates or lighting shall be carried out or erected on the site other than that approved... to minimise the impact of the development on the character of the surrounding area.”