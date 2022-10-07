At half time, police received reports of disorder in an away area between the North Stand and East Stand of Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on August 31.

It was alleged supporters, separated by a wooden fence, were throwing missiles.

Following CCTV enquiries, police identified a number of individuals in connection with the offences.

Fans on CCTV during the match between Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers

Four Blackpool FC supporters were later arrested and charged by police.

A man in his 20s, a Blackburn Rovers fan, was voluntarily interviewed and has been reported for summons for public order and throwing a missile adjacent to the pitch offences.

A further five men, all Blackburn Rovers fans, due to be interviewed by police in the coming weeks as part of enquiries.

Police are now keen to speak to a number of individuals in connection with the disorder.

A number of fans are pictured from CCTV images.

The top two rows of images are believed to be Blackpool FC fans and the bottom row of images are believed to be Blackburn Rovers FC fans.

PC Byron Worrall, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘’We are appealing for information to identify a number of fans following reports of disorder.

‘’Do you recognise the people pictured? If so, please let us know.’’