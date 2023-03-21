Frightened residents flooded the police control rooms with reports of the gang, many wearing face coverings, marching through the streets last Thursday night (March 16).

Members of the group are believed to be responsible for a car which was torched in Southfleet Avenue at around 10pm, as well as threatening behaviour outside a home in Brook Street earlier in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some residents were left terrorised by the incident but others are now angry that such disorder should occur in the town nd they want to see efforts made to do something about it.

An armed gang of around 20 males were seen marching through the streets of Fleetwood wearing face coverings.

They are looking to set up a public meeting which would be attended by police and councils and the town’s MP, Cat Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Facebook site Fleetwood Nosey Bazzers, one resident stated: “I am now looking to hold a public meeting to hold account the police, local councils and our MP as to the issues of violence and anti social behavior in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

" If you love your town I would like to know if you would be interested in attending this meeting. Enough is Enough. Time to take our town back.”

A number of members of the Facebook group agreed that a meeting should be held, although others were sceptical about whether it would offer any solutions.

It isn’t the first time there have been such incidents in the town, with police called out on a number of occasions to incidents of disorder and officers even being pelted with eggs on one occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2021 seven people were arrested after It was reported men had been fighting with weapons, including bats and machetes, in The Esplanade car park.

In October 2021, a public meeting was organised by Fleetwood resident Julie Young Egbine and was attended by Andy Pratt, the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lancashire, and Chief Insp Cara Leadbetter, the temporary Chief Inspector for Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Neighbourhood Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents voiced frustration over a number of serious criminal incidents in the town over a period of just one week,

Following the latest incident, officers were out in force the following and Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo has warned that a repeat of that night’s behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We know that the vast majority of people in Fleetwood are good, law-abiding citizens but we will not accept the actions of a small, mindless group of individuals looking to commit serious crime.

“Don’t be concerned if you see officers patrolling – we’re out to keep you safe”.