Four arrested as part of police operation to tackle crime in Fleetwood following recent disorder

Frightened residents called 999 after a masked gang armed with weapons marched through the streets on Thursday evening (March 16).

They are believed to be responsible for a car which was torched in Southfleet Avenue at around 10pm, as well as threatening behaviour outside a home in Brook Street earlier in the evening.

Officers on Tuesday (March 21) said enquiries into the two incidents were continuing.

Lancashire Police launched an operation aimed at tackling crime in Fleetwood following recent disorder in the town

The force also confirmed four people had been arrested after an operation aimed at targeting criminality in the town was launched in response to the incidents.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Lancashire Police’s West Divisional Commander, said: “The recent disorder in Fleetwood is completely unacceptable and will simply not be tolerated.

“The vast majority of residents are decent, hard-working people. The actions of a few criminals on this occasion could cause significant concern for our wider community.

“We won’t allow this abhorrent criminality to continue.”

Police raiding Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Saturday, March 18

Man arrested after £8k worth of cannabis found inside shop

As part of the operation, officers executed a warrant at a shop called ‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ in Poulton Road on Saturday (March 18).

Cannabis worth around £8,000 was subsequently hidden behind a false wall inside the shop.

Police use a circular saw to cut through the shutters and gain entry to Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood

An assortment of drugs paraphernalia was also seized.

Wesley Austin, 29, of Lindel Road, Fleetwood, was later arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He is next due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, April 17.

Man charged with assault

A man was assaulted in Addison Road on Wednesday (March 15).

Levi Granger, 27, of no fixed address, was later arrested and charged with assault.

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court On Monday (March 20).

Two teenagers arrested after motorbike stolen

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, both from Fleetwood, were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a motorbike was stolen on Wednesday (March 15).

Both were bailed to June 9.

“You will continue to see increased patrols in Fleetwood this week. Police and partners will work together and take action against those committing crime in the town,” Chief Supt Edwards added.

“We will not tolerate violence and will support the community by taking offenders off the streets.

“We will also ensure a full range of police and civil powers are used to keep our communities safe.”

If you have any information about drug dealing or crime in your local area, report it to police by calling 101.

