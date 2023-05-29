News you can trust since 1873
Busy time for Blackpool RNLI as man jumps off famous North Pier and a child goes missing

A man jumped off Blackpool’s North Pier and a child went missing, as Blackpool’s RNLI had a busy Bank Holiday period.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th May 2023, 19:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:32 BST
Blackpool RNLI had a busy Bank Holiday weekendBlackpool RNLI had a busy Bank Holiday weekend
They were also on hand to rescue a woman from the water the following day – also close to North Pier.

The busy Bank Holiday began when the RNLI volunteers were called out at 5:35pm on Saturday (May 27) to reports of a man entering the water by jumping off North Pier.

The inshore lifeboat launched and headed to the scene.

As the ILB was arriving, the crew got stood down as the man had managed to swim ashore.

Then another call came in to reports of a lost child opposite the SeaLife centre.

Crew headed to the location but again got stood down, as the child was found safe and well.

The following day (Sunday May 28),the RNLI volunteers were called out at 6:58pm to reports of a woman in difficulty about 500 meters offshore between Central and North Pier.

The crew headed to the location and located the casualty, who was extremely tired.

Blackpool RNLI reported: “The lifeboat recovered the female and brought her back to the safety of the boathouse.

“She was then handed over to North West Ambulance Service. All safe and well.”

