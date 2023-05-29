Blackpool RNLI had a busy Bank Holiday weekend

They were also on hand to rescue a woman from the water the following day – also close to North Pier.

The busy Bank Holiday began when the RNLI volunteers were called out at 5:35pm on Saturday (May 27) to reports of a man entering the water by jumping off North Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat launched and headed to the scene.

As the ILB was arriving, the crew got stood down as the man had managed to swim ashore.

Then another call came in to reports of a lost child opposite the SeaLife centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew headed to the location but again got stood down, as the child was found safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day (Sunday May 28),the RNLI volunteers were called out at 6:58pm to reports of a woman in difficulty about 500 meters offshore between Central and North Pier.

The crew headed to the location and located the casualty, who was extremely tired.

Blackpool RNLI reported: “The lifeboat recovered the female and brought her back to the safety of the boathouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad