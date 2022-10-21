For years, the people of Preesall say they have taken their life into their hands when trying to walk into the Over Wyre village.

Now a generous benefactor is offering to donate land to the local council to build a pedestrian footpath so walkers no longer have to share the road with huge wagons, double decker buses, trade vans, motorbikes and cars.

MP Cat Smith with Chris Allen and local campaigner Leanne Murray in Preesall

Ms Smith, the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, is supporting the community’s efforts to make Hall Gate Lane, the main access route into Preesall and Knott End, safer for school children, employees working on an industrial estate, bus users and walkers.

She said: “It’s incredible there haven’t been more pedestrian accidents on this stretch of road.

“It’s used by a very high number of heavy goods vehicles and buses and there is literally nowhere for pedestrians to walk safely.”

Businessman Chris Allen has now bought a number of pieces of land, which together can now be turned into a safe pedestrian path.

He said: “I’ve lived here since the early 1980’s and my heart is in my mouth every time I see someone walking down what is a really busy highway.

" I would like to donate my land to the local council so the highways department can build safe pedestrian access for people walking to work, getting off the bus and getting to and from school.”

Ms Smith recently visited the site with Mr Allen and local campaigner Leanne Murray and has since written to Lancashire County Council asking for a commitment from the Highways Department to fund the works.

The MP added: “Mr Allen’s generosity has saved the council thousands in not needing to purchase land to make the area safe.

“I really hope they can find the funding to build a pathway that will quite literally save lives.

"This issue was first raised with the council in 2004 when the Duckworth family gifted some land to the council.