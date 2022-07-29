Blackpool Transport, whose No 11 service runs between Blackpool and Lytham via St Annes, tweeted on early on Friday: “The service 11 will be diverting in Lytham due to a sink hole on Station Road.

"We will be using Station Road, Mythop Road, Saltcotes Road, Preston Road back to normal route from Lytham hospital. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The sinkhole is on Station Road, close the the Windmill roundabout

Several hours later, the busy link which heads inland between East Beach and the Clifton Street/Warton Street, close to the town’s landmark Windmill and The Green, was still in normal use by other drivers, with the hole highlighted by white markings but no other warning signage.

Lancashire County Council, as the highways authority for the area, was contacted for comment.

The sinkhole has been highlighted by white markings