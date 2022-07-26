Football-sized sinkhole appears on Caunce Street forcing road closure in Blackpool

Part of a busy Blackpool road has been shut off after a sinkhole the size of a football appeared yesterday morning (25th July 2022)

By Lucinda Herbert
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:45 pm

The hole appeared on Monday morning near One Stop on Caunce Street.

The football sized hole is in the middle of the carriageway, and the tarmac looks to be caving in around the edges.

Joanne Winston, One Stop supervisor, said: “It just appeared. I came to work at 6.45am yesterday morning and it wasn’t there. At 10am someone came in and said there was a sinkhole outside.”

Sinkhole opens on Caunce Street in Blackpool

Another resident said: “It’s similar to another hole that was repaired around a year ago.

Both sides of the road, between Elizabeth Street and Gorton Street, are closed, with no through route to traffic.

Access remains for residents only.

Caunce Street, between Elizabeth Street and Gorton Street, in Blackpool, is closed due to a sinkhole

Blackpool Council said: “Carriageway defects like this can occur at any time but can be more common in the summer months. We would ask anyone who sees anything similar to report it to us.”

