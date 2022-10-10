The incident, the second one at the Forshaw Avenue property within a week, occurred over the weekend and was discovered this morning.

The intruders stole some Appello intercom equipment used by Blackpool Coastal Housing for sheltered accommodation, a laptop and a desk phone.

Some burnt plastic was also found on a bag inside the property, which was entered via a smashed window.

The Argosy Community Centre on the Grange Park estate

The earlier incident occurred on Thursday October 6, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when an office was ransacked after another window was smashed.

PCSO Alison Williams, who covers Park Ward, said: “Unfortunately, this is the second time within a week that the Argosy Centre has been broken into.

"We have called at the surrounding addresses making CCTV enquiries but we are still asking for any further information on this matter.

"This is an awful crime that affects the many people that utilise the Day Centre which is such a positive resource in our community.

"We really do appreciate any assistance in this matter.”

The centre is a hub for the community on Grange Park and plays a key role in bringing residents on the estate together.