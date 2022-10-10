Man charged following attempted robbery at a Post Office in Blackpool

Police officers were called to Ansdell Road at 10.22 am following reports a man wearing a balaclava had gone inside brandishing a firearm and demanding cash.

He left the Post Office emptyhanded.

Following enquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the offence.

A 33-year old man has been charged following an attempted Post Office robbery in Blackpool

After consulting the Crown Prosecution Service, police have charged William Moss, 33, of no fixed address, with possession of an imitation firearm and attempted robbery.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (October 10.)

Lancashire Police say they are still appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to customers who were inside the store at the time of the offence.

