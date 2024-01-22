News you can trust since 1873
23 pictures of British Homing World Show of the Year 2024 as Blackpool Winter Gardens fills with pigeons

We had a look inside Britain's biggest annual racing pigeon event as it returned to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT

Dubbed the ‘Crufts of the pigeon world’, the British Homing World Show of the Year made a full return, after being badly hit by bird flu in 2023.

Pigeon-fanciers flocked from far and wide to enter their birds for a chance to win ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Racing Pigeon’, ‘Best Show Racer’ and, most importantly, the 'Supreme Champion' of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Now in its 53rd year, the two-day extravaganza, was also filled with trade stands, auctions, groups and organisations on display, and an area for young pigeon fanciers to find out more about breeding and competing birds.

The first British Homing World Show of The Year was hosted at the Doncaster Racecourse Complex in 1972, and it has now grown to become one of the biggest calendar events for people who breed and race pigeons.

To find out more about the event, or the winners for each class, visit the official website.

Enjoying the show

1. Harry Rees with daughter Reeva, two, enjoy the show.

Enjoying the show Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby likes this pigeon

2. John Bell with grandson Jaxon, one, and their prize-winning pigeon.

Baby likes this pigeon Photo: Michelle Adamson

Best in class

3. Pigeon fanciers flocked to The British Homing World - Show of the Year, a two-day event at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Best in class Photo: Michelle Adamson

Champion pigeons

4. Pigeon fanciers flocked to The British Homing World - Show of the Year, a two-day event at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Champion pigeons Photo: Michelle Adamson

Pigeon fanciers

5. Mike Brennan checks one of his pigeons from Royal Oak Loft.

Pigeon fanciers Photo: Michelle Adamson

In the bidding

6. Graham Watson with some of the pigeons up for auction.

In the bidding Photo: Michelle Adamson

