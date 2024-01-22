We had a look inside Britain's biggest annual racing pigeon event as it returned to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Dubbed the ‘Crufts of the pigeon world’, the British Homing World Show of the Year made a full return, after being badly hit by bird flu in 2023.

Pigeon-fanciers flocked from far and wide to enter their birds for a chance to win ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Racing Pigeon’, ‘Best Show Racer’ and, most importantly, the 'Supreme Champion' of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Now in its 53rd year, the two-day extravaganza, was also filled with trade stands, auctions, groups and organisations on display, and an area for young pigeon fanciers to find out more about breeding and competing birds.

The first British Homing World Show of The Year was hosted at the Doncaster Racecourse Complex in 1972, and it has now grown to become one of the biggest calendar events for people who breed and race pigeons.

To find out more about the event, or the winners for each class, visit the official website.

Harry Rees with daughter Reeva, two, enjoy the show.

John Bell with grandson Jaxon, one, and their prize-winning pigeon.

Pigeon fanciers flocked to The British Homing World - Show of the Year, a two-day event at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Pigeon fanciers flocked to The British Homing World - Show of the Year, a two-day event at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Mike Brennan checks one of his pigeons from Royal Oak Loft.