'Bride' wants to hear your Kirkham love stories

The ‘Bride of Kirkham’ is a storyteller searching for local folk to share their heart-warming tales of the people and places that make Kirkham so special.

Where did you fall in love? Who did you fall in love with? What treasured buildings and places have a special place in your heart?

‘Kirkham With Love’ is a new interactive heritage project launched as part of Kirkham’s status as one of Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zones (HS HAZ).

Izzie Major at the Bride of Kirkham

Storyteller and performer Izzie Major has been commissioned to help deliver the first year of Kirkham’s HS HAZ Cultural Programme along with visual artist Craig Sinclair.

Izzie is taking on the role of ‘The Bride of Kirkham’ as she hosts a series of pop-up events to gather local loves stories.

She explained: “The Bride of Kirkham is a travelling storyteller, going from place to place with a listening ear and an open heart gathering love stories and weaving together a rich tapestry of tales.

“I will be hosting a series of events in local churches, on the street and at heritage sites. I will also be doing tea and tale sessions where people can come along, have a brew and share their tales with me.

“As a bride, I am, of course, really interested in love stories and these could be about people or places, special locations that mean so much to people.

“We will gather all these stories and form a treasury of special tales which we can exhibit in the town.”

To help gather the love stories, a number of special post boxes will be erected around the town from January 21 to allow local people to write and share their stories for inclusion in the project. Stories can also be emailed to [email protected]

A number of the stories will be published, and some animated during workshops with local schools.

The first story telling sessions will be on Thursday, January 20, at 11.00am, when a virtual chat can be joined, and later the same day from 7.30pm, when it takes the form of a virtual storytelling night on the town.

Visit www.kirkhamtreasures.co.uk for event details.

