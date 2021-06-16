New image shows how Kirkham high street could look as part of £10m regeneration masterplan

Grants covering up 90 per cent of the design and build costs of external refurbishment and improvement work are now available thanks to funding secured by Fylde Council.

More than 20 property owners in Kirkham’s central Conservation Area have already signed up to the Shop Front Improvement Scheme which was launched after the town’s successful

£3.6m bid to be designated a High Street Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ) by Historic England.

How Poulton Street in Kirkham could look

Now, following the approval of a further £6.3m funding through the Government’s Future High Street Fund (FHSF), the scheme can be rolled out to include the whole of the town centre.

Grants are available to reinstate historic features – including timber sash windows, slate roofs, timber shop fronts, brickwork pointing and guttering – and also to create residential use of

upper floors.

Andrew Chatterjee, Fylde Council’s HS HAZ programme manager, said: “Kirkham has an historic town centre, many of the shop buildings are more than 100 years old, but some properties

have been unsympathetically altered over time.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to restore the town’s high street to its former glory and for business owners to not only improve their own properties, but make a real difference to the town

centre.

“Thanks to the multi-million-pound funding we have secured through the HS HAZ and FHSF programmes we are able to offer businesses thousands of pounds in grants – covering up to

90 per cent of the design and build of the works.

“We have the money – now it’s time to put it to real use!

“However, there is a limited budget for this so we would advise property owners to register now for the best chance of receiving a grant.”

Visit www.kirkhamfutures.org