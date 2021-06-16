New image shows how Kirkham high street could look as part of £10m regeneration masterplan
Shopkeepers and landlords are being urged to sign up now for the chance to restore their properties to their former historic glory as part of Kirkham’s £10m regeneration masterplan.
Grants covering up 90 per cent of the design and build costs of external refurbishment and improvement work are now available thanks to funding secured by Fylde Council.
More than 20 property owners in Kirkham’s central Conservation Area have already signed up to the Shop Front Improvement Scheme which was launched after the town’s successful
£3.6m bid to be designated a High Street Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ) by Historic England.
Now, following the approval of a further £6.3m funding through the Government’s Future High Street Fund (FHSF), the scheme can be rolled out to include the whole of the town centre.
Grants are available to reinstate historic features – including timber sash windows, slate roofs, timber shop fronts, brickwork pointing and guttering – and also to create residential use of
upper floors.
Andrew Chatterjee, Fylde Council’s HS HAZ programme manager, said: “Kirkham has an historic town centre, many of the shop buildings are more than 100 years old, but some properties
have been unsympathetically altered over time.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to restore the town’s high street to its former glory and for business owners to not only improve their own properties, but make a real difference to the town
centre.
“Thanks to the multi-million-pound funding we have secured through the HS HAZ and FHSF programmes we are able to offer businesses thousands of pounds in grants – covering up to
90 per cent of the design and build of the works.
“We have the money – now it’s time to put it to real use!
“However, there is a limited budget for this so we would advise property owners to register now for the best chance of receiving a grant.”
Visit www.kirkhamfutures.org
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here