TV presenter and actor Bradley Walsh, best known from ITV’s The Chase, took a trip to The Grand Hotel on the South Promenade on Wednesday, June 28 with fellow TV star, Barbara Knox MBE.

89-year-old Barbara is best known for playing Rita Tanner in Coronation Street for over 50 years, and she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2010 for services to drama.

Bradley, 63, and Barbara were pictured with staff at the hotel who were excited to share the news of their famous guests on social media.

TV stars Bradley Walsh and Barbara Knox visit The Grand Hotel in Lytham St Annes for lunch.

Why were the stars at the hotel?

Posting on Facebook, the Grand Hotel said: “It was lovely to welcome Bradley Walsh and Barbara Knox for lunch today while they took a short break from filming in the local area.”

Speaking later to the Gazette, Tom Webb, who runs the hotel alongside his parents, wife, Hannah and brother, Sam, said: “They had planned to come, about two weeks ago they made a reservation with us. They were in the local area with a TV crew doing some filming, not 100% sure what the programme was, something to do with Barbara Knox’s life in TV.”

ITV have been approached for comment.

The stars pose with staff members at the hotel.

What did the stars eat?

Tom confirmed that Barbara and Bradley both started with fishcakes before moving on to salad and sea bass respectively.

Meanwhile the crew had a selection of sandwiches, cakes and chips.

What were Bradley and Barbara like?

Tom said: “They were really lovely, they were great with all the staff, and Bradley was chatting with the chefs. He went up to them after he finished his meal, we have an open kitchen so he just popped in and said hello to all the chefs and took pictures. They were both pleased to get pictures with any of the guests, both very chatty.”

Have any other famous visitors come to the Grand Hotel?