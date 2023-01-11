Blogger insists his video urging visitors to 'stay away' from Blackpool was 'tongue-in-cheek'

Video blogger Stephen Cheatley.

Stephen Cheatley, who has some 40,000 followers on YouTube, insists his video showing him on a largely deserted promenade was intended to be “tongue-in-cheek” but he has now made that clear after some viewers took it seriously and were riled by the negativity.

The Blackpool-based photographer, who started his video blogs, entitled A Walk On The Wild Side, in lockdown and now does several every week, even went on to suggest visitors go to neighbouring Morecambe instead to give Blackpool an off-season ’breather’.

It prompted comments such as this from Dawn Mundt: “I think that the attitude in this video was pretty rotten.

"If it wasn't for all of the tourists, Blackpool could be in real trouble. After Covid, Blackpool was screaming out for tourists as it was dying a death. It relies on us to keep so many people in jobs. I think it's pretty rude telling people not to come and to leave Blackpool in peace. I know that it has lost the channel at least a couple of subscribers.”

Paul Snipe said: "I think you need to work on the delivery, It came across as arrogance and not humour. The stay out of our town narrative got a bit confusing by the repetition to whether you actually meant it or not. I'm a lifelong disciple of Blackpool and would encourage everyone to go, no matter the season.”

But Stephen insists it was all done with the best intentions and ever meant to be taken seriously – and his regular followers have rallied round in support of him, although, in deference to the critics, he has now added “not to be taken seriously” to the heading of the nine-minute video.

"It was always meant to be tongue-in-cheek – my regular followers know my sense of humour and would be aware of that,” said Stephen.

"But perhaps I should have made that clearer from the start and I have gone back into it to point out it is not intended to be taken seriously, which some people have done.

"It was a comment on how quiet Blackpool is now out of season and I think it offers some great scenes to illustrate that. I love Blackpool and always look forward to it welcoming visitors.

"The video still has a nine out of 10 ’like’ rating and there have been some lovely comments in support of the message I was aiming to put across.”

Myra Hall said in support: “Brilliant Northern sense of humour Stephen, I was chuckling all the way through this vlog…

"I do love Blackpool out of season when I can walk along the prom and stroll through the shops and get a seat on the tram. Thanks Stephen – loved it.”

A comment from ‘Moonage Daydream’ said: “There is no greater ambassador for all things Blackpool and surrounding areas than Stephen.

"It's such a shame that it hasn't been taken the way it was meant, because it really is very funny.

"There are officials and business owners falling over themselves to work with Stephen, thankfully the people who matter will know that this video is laced with humour.”