The annual STEAM report, which analyses data from tourism and hospitality businesses, shows that the resort attracted a record number of almost 19 million visitors in 2021 – despite losing the first four months of the year to Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

The total figure of 18.81m is more than double the figure recorded in 2020 when pandemic restrictions on tourism were at the most severe level and four per cent higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The report, which evaluates the volume and value of visitors to Lancashire, shows that Blackpool accounted for almost 40 per cent of all visits to the county in 2021. It values the resort’s tourism economy at more than £1.4bn, supporting in excess of 20,000 jobs.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said the figures reflected the huge commitment made by the local authority in helping businesses through the pandemic.

This included a two-month extension to the Illuminations season and a £1m investment in marketing and events to kick-start the tourism, retail and hospitality industry as it emerged from Covid restrictions.

Coun Williams said: “Given the near catastrophic impact of those restrictions during 2020 and the first few months of 2021, we were determined to give our tourism and hospitality businesses every opportunity to hit the ground running.

“By utilising business support monies, we were able to stage the most ambitious autumn and winter programme of events we have ever attempted – and the publication of today’s STEAM figures shows how much that investment paid off.”

The autumn and winter programme included a new Christmas By The Sea event which ran on the Tower Festival Headland from mid-November to the New Year and included a free skating rink, artificial snowfalls, light projection shows, log cabins and large-scale light installations.