'Highly pathogenic' bird flu strain confirmed at two premises near Poulton-le-Fylde

The latest case of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed at two premises close to Poulton-le-Fylde.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone was put in place to prevent spread of the disease.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said “all bird keepers should remain vigilant and follow stringent biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks.”

It is the latest in a wave of cases of bird flu to hit poultry flocks and captive birds across the UK in the past year.

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the UK faces its largest ever outbreak, with more than 150 cases confirmed since late October 2021.

The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed at a second premises near Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Thomas Iversen)

The UKHSA has said it is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to people’s health is very low.

Reporting dead wild birds

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease.

If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

You should also call 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

- one or more dead bird of prey or owl

- three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl

- five or more dead birds of any species

Do not touch or pick up dead or visibly sick birds.