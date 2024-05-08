Blackpool's Tea Amantes Tearoom & Gallery playing host to special event for Polish Week

A Blackpool-based hub for Polish culture is celebrating the nation’s historical links to the UK.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2024, 19:44 BST
The Tea Amantes Tearoom & Gallery, on Albert Road, has mounted a special exhibition to mark the annual Polish Week event.

After launching with an opening ceremony on Monday (March 6), with music and food, the display will be in place for the rest of this week, until this Sunday.

The exhibition includes artifacts relating to the Second World War, when Polish airmen became critical to the defence of Britain.

Anna Paprzycka, of Tea Amantes, with partner Shamack Malachowski, who runs the Inkden Tattoo Studio nextdoor.Anna Paprzycka, of Tea Amantes, with partner Shamack Malachowski, who runs the Inkden Tattoo Studio nextdoor.
One in five pilots involved in the Battle of Britain, when the RAF had to fight off the invading aircraft of the Nazi Luftwaffe, were from Poland, while others fought alongside the British Army.

The display will also include examples of Polish craft work and some culinary treats served at Tea Amantes, including freshly prepared Borscht soup.

Anna Paprzycka, proprietor of Tea Amantes, said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for local people to immerse themselves in the rich culture and flavours of Poland right here in Blackpool.“In addition to the delicious food, we will also be hosting an exhibition dedicated to Polish-English friendship and the invaluable contributions of Polish soldiers during World War II.

“This exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the bonds forged between nations.”

Blackpool has a well-established Polish community numbering several thousand.

