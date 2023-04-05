The all new Showboat Summer Show 2023 at the venue at Ma Kelly’s on Queens Promenade is being produced by Anthony Collesso, who also performs musical numbers through the evening.

Anthony, a Scottish Highlands native, has been travelling the world building his career as a talented vocalist entertainer, tribute artist, actor, dancer, choreographer, and creator since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured as Aladdin in the Liverpool Arena pantomime last Christmas and last summer provided Prince and Beyonce tributre acts at the Blackpool Pride event.

Atlanta Newbould, Anthony Collesso, Harry Moulding and Scott Gallagher at The Showboat's season launch. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

​“I am delighted to be part of this iconic show business venue and this year I have been busy creating a non-stop entertainment show that audiences will enjoy from start to finish,” said Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have weaved in is something for everyone and all tastes of musical genre and some wow factor, feel good dance numbers that gets the whole crowd singing and clapping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The music ranges from rock, pop, dance and Motown with stunning costumes and high kicking routines that have been given a special Showboat re-imagining.”

Anthony Collesso performs at the season launch of The Showboat in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The show includes an extra magic touch with new talent Harry Moulding, billed as a magician and man of mystery, specialising in table and stage magic fun galore. Harry will be starting early every weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Showboat Summer show will be hosted by our resident comedy compère Coastal Radio’s Scotty G, who will be keeping the fun going throughout the evening and he will be joined by the Showboat cabaret dancers Libby and Atlanta, in full feathers and sequined costumes.

“We are all really excited to kick start Blackpool’s live show season of non stop entertainment,” said Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cast and crew are ready to say Hello Blackpool and Happy Easter to all visitors and locals – and the best thing about the Showboat Summer Show is that it is free entry. Just call us to guarantee your seats.

Magician Harry Moulding at the season launch of The Showboat. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have waitress table service and the venue’s relaxed atmosphere makes for a wonderful evening out.”

Booking details at www.showboatblackpool.com or on 07388 685053

Inside The Showboat venue on Queen's Promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad