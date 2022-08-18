There are still more than four months to go to Christmas and the summer heatwave is still fresh in the memory, yet Santa Claus came to town on an open-top double decker along the seafront.

He was in the resort accompanying Reece Oliver, host and entertainer at Ma Kelly’s Showboat, North Shore and The Showboat Dancers as they celebrated the launch of the venue’s Christmas party nights and festive show!

Santa and friends waved to the crowds as they passed along the Prom – and in acknowledgement of the season, the visitor from the North Pole stopped off for an ice cream to cool down."We were delighted to welcome Santa and it was great fun to see to greet holiday makers in the special open top Showboat bus,” said Reece.The Showboat’s free Christmas party nights start from November details are here.

1. Santa on Blackpool Prom - in August Reece Oliver and The Showboat Showgirls were in full Christmas costume driving along Blackpool Promenade in an open top bus to celebrate the launch of their Christmas party nights and festive show - along with Santa - direct from the North Pole. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Santa Claus on Blackpool Prom - in August Santa Claus waves to the crowds along the seafront. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Santa Claus on Blackpool Prom - in August Reece Oliver and The Showboat Showgirls were joined by Santa Claus in an open top bus to celebrate the launch of their Christmas party nights and festive show. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Santa Claus on Blackpool Prom - in August! Reece Oliver and The Showboat Showgirls spread the word about the launch of their Christmas party nights and festive show as they are joined by Santa on an open-topped bus along the Promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales