Why Santa Claus was on Blackpool Promenade - in August!
No wonder holidaymakers and daytrippers on Blackpool Promenade did a double take when they saw who was on one particular passing bus.
There are still more than four months to go to Christmas and the summer heatwave is still fresh in the memory, yet Santa Claus came to town on an open-top double decker along the seafront.
He was in the resort accompanying Reece Oliver, host and entertainer at Ma Kelly’s Showboat, North Shore and The Showboat Dancers as they celebrated the launch of the venue’s Christmas party nights and festive show!
Santa and friends waved to the crowds as they passed along the Prom – and in acknowledgement of the season, the visitor from the North Pole stopped off for an ice cream to cool down."We were delighted to welcome Santa and it was great fun to see to greet holiday makers in the special open top Showboat bus,” said Reece.The Showboat’s free Christmas party nights start from November details are here.