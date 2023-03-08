Shak Khan invited former world championship boxer Amir Khan to face him in the ring back in January, but having heard nothing back, .he has turned to a trio of other top boxers to see if they will rise to the challenge.

It was the second time Shak had issued such a challenge to Amir Khan, with the first coming in 2005, also without response. In 2008, Shak challenged Prince Naseem Hamed to a wrestling v boxing bout, again without success.

Now, Shak – proud to be the only Pakistani professional wrestler from a prizefighter background In the world – is calling on boxers Tommy Fury, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather to step into the ring with him “to show and prove to the combat world and beyond , who is the better athlete” – and he wants none other than Tyson Fury to referee.

Retired professional wrestler Shak Khan

“I am quite disappointed to see that so far, no boxer has stepped up to take up the offer of a boxer v wrestler contest, to prove to the world who really is the better athlete,” said Shak.

“So far , I have issued three official challenges. Only this past January, Amir Khan was called out by myself, via a article in his hometown newspaper , via his social media platform, and emailed to his management team, with absolutely no response whatsoever.

“I have stated time and time again , my purpose for this potential fight is to raise funds for the poor and needy around the globe.

You Tuber turned boxer Jake Paul

"I refuse to accept any personal prize money for myself and I am not looking to buy or chase any money-related personal possessions as I am very content with my present way of life.

“So now I am calling out Tommy Fury, Jake Paul , and Floyd Mayweather to step into the ring with me.

“This match can be held in Saudi Arabia or Kashmir where the crowds would be huge and it would be a once in a lifetime experience for all the fighters involved.”

Shak, 49, who is also known in wrestling circles as the Kashmir Kid, discovered his love for the sport at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Public Wrestling Challenge shows and still holds the title of professional wrestling champion for the Middle East, Kashmir, and Pakistan despite retiring in 2017.

Boxer Tommy Fury

He has always kept a close eye on the boxing world, in particular the fortunes of Tyson Fury, his brother Tommy and Jake Paul .

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for every one of those fighters mentioned and I really wish them all well,” said Shak.

“The question now is, which fighter from those three , will accept my invitation to battle it out in a dream match for all the worldwide fans, in aid of the less fortunate citizens of our world.

"It’s important to help those less fortunate than yourselves.”

Floyd Mayweather

