Shak Khan, whose wrestling career spanned three decades, is hoping to will raise money to help victims of the recent floods in Pakistan..

The 49-year-old, also knoiwn as the Kashmir Kid and who discovered his love for the sport at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Public Wrestling Challenge shows, still holds the title of professional wrestling champion for the Middle East, Kashmir, and Pakistan despite retiring in 2017.

Shak said: “Wrestling has been good to me and with Amir Khan being a fellow Pakistani, British-born of Muslim origin, a fighter as well who’s done so well, I think it would be great if he can come together with me and do something a little bit different.

Shak Khan still holds the title of wrestling champion for the Middle East, Kashmir, and Pakistan despite retiring in 2017. Picture: Neil Cross.

“We could raise lots of money and give every single penny to charity.

"I’m really keen on supporting good causes, as is my wife Karen.

"It’s important to help those less fortunate than yourselves.”

Amir Khan

Shak has suggested that the bout could take place at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road, at the home of Bolton Wanderers in Amir’s home town or anywhere Amir would prefer.

"I don’t really care where it is – I’d just love it to take place and I’m sure it would be quite a spectacle,” said Shak.

"But it’s some time now since I issued the challenge and I still haven’t heard anything back.”

