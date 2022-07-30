Rescued by fishmongers in Fleetwood almost two years ago and saved from the pot, Canadian lobster Laura – whose namesake Laura Whitmore hosts the much-loved show – was hailed as a ‘one in 30 million’ thanks to her striking orange colour.

But, despite the well-known adage of lobsters ‘mating for life’, Laura the lobster has failed to couple up this summer with any of her tankmates despite sharing with an abundance of other species including crabs, anemones and starfish.

As this year’s ITV2 favourite draws to a close (Monday), with fiery pairing Ekin-Su and Davide hotly tipped to take £50,000 prize money, poor Laura is still waiting for a last-minute ‘bombshell’ to enter the tank.

A lonely Lobster who can’t find love watches Love Island at SEALIFE Blackpool

Scott Blacker, curator at SEALIFE Blackpool, said: “Laura has been with us for almost two years now and, unfortunately, has not yet found her mate.

“There’s not much courtship usually involved in lobster relationships – the female usually just has to shed her shell to send out a pheromone that lets the males know they’re ready to mate.

“We’re certain that she’s ready to find ‘the one’ though – we’ve had Love Island playing nearby and whenever the famous theme tune starts, she turns, moves her claws and ‘watches’ it!

“Because of her colouring, the chances of finding a lobster like this one are around one in 30 million, but it appears her chances of finding a soulmate are even less at the moment…maybe next year!”