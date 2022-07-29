But when Alfie Boe serenaded Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti on the show last night during an emotional final date – Ekin-Su wasn't sure who he was.

Alfie, who hails from Fleetwood, had earlier teased fans in a tweet about how there was a 'new hot bombshell' entering the island, as he prepared behind the scenes to sing for the popular couple.

In a stunning colosseum style setting, lit by candlelight, Alfie serenaded the couple with his powerful rendition of Nessun Dorma which left them speechless.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while she clearly loved his performance, when she returned to the villa to talk about her date, Ekin-Su, who is an actress and model, told fellow islanders how 'some guy called Alfie Boe' performed for them.

Alfie, 48, who works closely with Michael Ball and is touring this summer, was quick to respond on Twitter in a joking manner with ‘Hi…@ekinsuofficial I’m the “guy called Alfie Boe”’ ​alongside laughing emojis​.

His response soon stirred his fans with plenty of replies and retweets. One fan said: "You made me cry Alfie! You're voice is so beautiful.

And another tweeted: "You've just made me laugh out loud! Excellent work"

Alfie Boe