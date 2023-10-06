News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's Jubilee Gardens to have its own illuminations switch-on event this month

A pretty sunken garden on Blackpool’s North Shore seafront is having its own illuminations switch-on party.
By Richard Hunt
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Jubilee Gardens has benefitted from a fund to help regenerate North Shore and, as part of that initiative, it will be all lit up with a special lights display.

There will be a free public switch-on celebration there on Thursday October 19.

Beginning at 7pm, the gathering will include tea and coffee and a tour of the garden before the lights are officially switched on at around 7.30pm.

Artist's impression of how some of the lights will look at Jubilee Gardens in North ShoreArtist's impression of how some of the lights will look at Jubilee Gardens in North Shore
Artist's impression of how some of the lights will look at Jubilee Gardens in North Shore

Some live music is also planned for the event.

Blackpool Council has been involved in the planning of the scheme and liaised with the Illuminations department to provide the lighting.

It will include the garden’s well known arch being festooned with lights, six illuminated trees, projected images appearing on the ground from a lamp and other strung lights.

The lighting will be in place until January 1, just like the rest of Blackpool’s Illuminations.

The move has been warmly welcomed by the the Friends of Jubilee Gardens, a group which meets up most weeks to help spruce up the much-loved green space, which was first opened in 1914.

They carry out regular weeding and put in various plants to ensure it remains a local gem.

Dana Gledhill, a member of the group, said: “We’re delighted with the interest being shown in the garden.

"Although it isn’t quite at its best in October, we’ve been out making sure it looks its best for the switch-on!

"We’re all looking forward to it.”