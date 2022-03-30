The Friends of Highfield Park have yarn bombed the park with the help of Blackpool Police Cadets and this year’s display includes a thankyou to the NHS, a crown to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne and a knitted collage of the park.

There is a blanket with the famous NHS rainbow on it, a knitted purple crown, a teddy bear’s picnic, a yellow submarine and some knitted characters sitting on a bench.

But most impressive of all is the huge knitted mural depicting the park itself, with its roundabout and swings, bowling green and huts and many other features.

Knitters from the Friends of Highfield Park in South Shore have created this amazing knitted mural as part of their annual yarn-combing event in the park

The group have knitted together to create bright and cheery woolly wonders for everyone to enjoy, and the cadets helped put the displays up in the park’s bowling green area.

The volunteers knit every year from September onwards and once the displays are created, the Friends then turn their hands to working in the community garden which already has some daffodils in bloom.

Nicolette Dickson, 49, of St James Road, said: “We knit at home, doing our little bits and pieces, and then we all meet up at Hub community centre and put the whole thing together.

Some interesting characters created by the yarn bombers in Highfield Park in South Shore, Blackpool

"We’ll have these displays up until the end of April, and it will brighten up the park until the flowers come out.”

Visitors to the park say they always look forward to the displays, as the yarn bombing always signals that spring is on its way.

A knitted tribute to the NHS by the Friends of Highfield Park. Picture are the Police Cadets who helped put the display in the park