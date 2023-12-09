Blackpool's famous tramway suspended until further notice due to stormy weather
Tram operators, Blackpool Transport, posted a brief message on social media this evening.
It comes as Britain was lashed by Storm Elin today (Saturday December 9) and is expected to be battered by another, Storm Fergus, tomorrow.
Blackpool Transport said: “Due to extreme weather, the tramway is suspended until further notice."
Another statement on its website said: “Unfortunately due to the high winds at the moment all trams are to be stopped until the wind calms down.
"There will be a bus replacement running with no set times.”
The last tram left Starr Gate at 5pm today.
To keep in touch with up to date changes visit the website at https://zurl.co/ItSk
Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place through much of the country, one of the warnings in north west England in place until 3:00 GMT on Sunday.
Some train lines have been affected, with warnings of further disruptions to be expected.
Waterlogged pitches caused four football matches to be postponed.