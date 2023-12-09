News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool firefighters called out to remove dangerous sign 'flapping about' in stormy winds

Blackpool firefighters were called out to remove a dangerous six feet long sign which was “flapping about” in a busy area in howling winds today.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crew received a call at 3.30pm that a sign on the side of the Viva Blackpool showbar building, on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street, had come loose.

They used an aerial ladder and platform to safely reach the sign and completely remove it.

Remove: Lancashire weather: yellow warning for wind in place for Lancashire on Saturday

Firefighters were called out to remove a sign outside Viva Blackpool which had come loose in strong winds.Firefighters were called out to remove a sign outside Viva Blackpool which had come loose in strong winds.
Firefighters were called out to remove a sign outside Viva Blackpool which had come loose in strong winds.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crew manager Darren Gregson said: “When we arrived we could clearly see the sign flapping about in the wind.

"If we hadn’t removed it, there would be a 100 per cent chance that the sign would have blown off and potentially hit someone and caused a very serious injury at the very least.”

The incident came as wind speeds in Lancashire significantly picked up in the wake of a Yellow Warning issued for the weekend by the Met Office.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireMet Office