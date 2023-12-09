Blackpool firefighters were called out to remove a dangerous six feet long sign which was “flapping about” in a busy area in howling winds today.

The crew received a call at 3.30pm that a sign on the side of the Viva Blackpool showbar building, on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street, had come loose.

They used an aerial ladder and platform to safely reach the sign and completely remove it.

Firefighters were called out to remove a sign outside Viva Blackpool which had come loose in strong winds.

Crew manager Darren Gregson said: “When we arrived we could clearly see the sign flapping about in the wind.

"If we hadn’t removed it, there would be a 100 per cent chance that the sign would have blown off and potentially hit someone and caused a very serious injury at the very least.”