Blackpool firefighters called out to remove dangerous sign 'flapping about' in stormy winds
The crew received a call at 3.30pm that a sign on the side of the Viva Blackpool showbar building, on the corner of the Promenade and Church Street, had come loose.
They used an aerial ladder and platform to safely reach the sign and completely remove it.
Crew manager Darren Gregson said: “When we arrived we could clearly see the sign flapping about in the wind.
"If we hadn’t removed it, there would be a 100 per cent chance that the sign would have blown off and potentially hit someone and caused a very serious injury at the very least.”
The incident came as wind speeds in Lancashire significantly picked up in the wake of a Yellow Warning issued for the weekend by the Met Office.