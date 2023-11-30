Blackpool born star David Thewlis was pictured yesterday (November 29) at the premiere of his latest TV show – find out everything about it below.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What was the premiere for?

The 60-year-old star of Harry Potter was attending the Australian premiere of a new Disney + series called ‘The Artful Dodger’, a follow up to Oliver Twist.

Set in 1850s Australia the series centres around one-time teen thief Jack Dawkins, also known as 'The Artful Dodger', 15 years after the Charles Dickens story ended.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Thewlis attends the Sydney premiere of "The Artful Dodger" at Beta Bar on November 29, 2023. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living an adult double life, the famous prince of thieves is now a surgeon but he just can not seem to shake his predilection for crime...

The official trailer for David’s latest series was released by Disney + last month and it begins by showing a succesful gleeful doctor Jack getting suprised by a begging Fagan.

Later in the trailer, Jack can be heard telling Fagan “If I don’t come up with a year's worth of income, I get my hand chopped off” who seems to implore his former apprentice to return to the pickpocket game, declaring “you used to live for it!”

As well as fast paced action scenes, the trailer hints at a relationship arc between Jack and his fellow surgeoin, a well to do Lady Belle Fox.

David and co-stars Damon Herriman and Miranda Tapsell, as well as director Corrie Chen at the premiere. Images: Getty

Who does David play and who are his co-stars?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Highfield High School pupil plays the role of Fagin, whilst Thomas Brodie-Sangster of Love Actually and Queen's Gambit fame is Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foster’s star Maia Mitchell is Lady Belle Fox, whilst her parents are played by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Damon Herriman and Australian actress Lucy-Rose Leonard.

The cast also includes Wentworth star Susie Porter, Dracula’s Jessica De Gouw, former Home and Away actress Emily Weir, and Australian stars Damien Garvey and Miranda Tapsell, as well as Australian comedians Tim Minchin and Kym Gyngell.

The show also stars Susie Porter (left) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (right). Images: Getty

When and where does it air?

The Artful Dodger premiered on Disney + in Australia on November 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the series will premiere on Disney+ on January 17 2024.

Is David set to star in anything else?