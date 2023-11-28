Blackpool born radio presenter Zoe Ball has been anounced as a participant in a popular Channel 4 comedy show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC Radio 2 star, who just celebrated her 53rd birthday last week, is taking part in a one off episode of Taskmaster, due to air in the new year.

What is the show?

Taskmaster sees a group of five celebrities – mainly comedians – compete in bizarre challenges set by the Taskmaster Greg Davies and his little assistant Alex Horne to be crowned champion of the series.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series 16, starring comedians Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma, ended last week and during the final episode of the series, a New Year one off special was announced.

There have been three ‘New Year's Treat’ specials since the show began, featuring stars such as John Hannah, Rylan Clark-Neal, Claudia Winkleman, Carol Vorderman and Mo Farah.

Who else is taking part in the fourth New Year’s Treat?

Zoe will be joined by Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush, Deadly 60 naturalist Steve Backshall, and musician Kojey Radical.

Zoe Ball is to star in a New Year special of Taskmaster, presented by Greg Davies (left) and Alex Horne (right). Both images: Getty

What has been said about the special?

Last week, Taskmaster’s X/Twitter account shared a teaser clip of the upcoming special and tweeted: “We'll be back with Series 17 next year. But before then, the Taskmaster has a little treat in store this New Year…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, it appeared that Zoe’s challenge involved blowing a bubble with gum, Deborah’s required her to gnaw on a poppadom and Lenny’s involved toast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Blackpool’s Zoe just retweeted the announcement, some of her co-stars have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

Deborah wrote: “My life may have just peaked!! My biggest challenge yet with these brilliant people…. and of course @AlexHorne and @gdavies”

Kojey tweeted: “Dreams do come true Your boy’s on this year’s @taskmaster New Year’s special!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve meanwhile shared his own clip of himself enjoying lunch whilst on set with the caption “New Years Treat”.

When will it air?