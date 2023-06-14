Blackpool's best barbers: 14 of the best in and around Blackpool according to you

Which are Blackpool’s best barbers? You have let us know on the Gazette Facebook page.

We asked for your thoughts on which were the best barbers in Blackpool on our Facebook page and we got a huge response.

So without further ado – here are 14 of the best barbers in Blackpool as recommended by you.

1 . Best barbers in Blackpool: Here are 14 suggested by you Below are 14 of the best barbers in Blackpool according to you (via our Facebook page) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . States Barbershop States Barbershop on Dickson Road was recommended by Kev Anthony Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hayden's Barbershop Hayden's Barbershop on Highfield Road was recommended by Levi Nuttall Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Razor's Edge (Nathan's) Razor's Edge (Nathan's) on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, was recommended by Jackie Torrance Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . The Mane Barber The Mane Barber on Holmfield Road was recommended by Faye Aleisha Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Jonnys Barbers Jonnys Barbers on Marton Drive was recommended by Louise Hiller Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . Ginja Josh Chopz Ginja Josh Chopz on Park Road was recommended by Daniel Cooke Photo: Google Photo Sales

8 . North Barbershop North Barbershop on Staining Road was recommended by Lucy Soneya Photo: Google Photo Sales

