Blackpool's best barbers: 14 of the best in and around Blackpool according to you

Which are Blackpool’s best barbers? You have let us know on the Gazette Facebook page.
By Jon Peake
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

We asked for your thoughts on which were the best barbers in Blackpool on our Facebook page and we got a huge response.

So without further ado – here are 14 of the best barbers in Blackpool as recommended by you.

Below are 14 of the best barbers in Blackpool according to you (via our Facebook page)

1. Best barbers in Blackpool: Here are 14 suggested by you

Below are 14 of the best barbers in Blackpool according to you (via our Facebook page) Photo: Google

States Barbershop on Dickson Road was recommended by Kev Anthony

2. States Barbershop

States Barbershop on Dickson Road was recommended by Kev Anthony Photo: Google

Hayden's Barbershop on Highfield Road was recommended by Levi Nuttall

3. Hayden's Barbershop

Hayden's Barbershop on Highfield Road was recommended by Levi Nuttall Photo: Google

Razor's Edge (Nathan's) on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, was recommended by Jackie Torrance

4. Razor's Edge (Nathan's)

Razor's Edge (Nathan's) on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, was recommended by Jackie Torrance Photo: Google

The Mane Barber on Holmfield Road was recommended by Faye Aleisha

5. The Mane Barber

The Mane Barber on Holmfield Road was recommended by Faye Aleisha Photo: Google

Jonnys Barbers on Marton Drive was recommended by Louise Hiller

6. Jonnys Barbers

Jonnys Barbers on Marton Drive was recommended by Louise Hiller Photo: Google

Ginja Josh Chopz on Park Road was recommended by Daniel Cooke

7. Ginja Josh Chopz

Ginja Josh Chopz on Park Road was recommended by Daniel Cooke Photo: Google

North Barbershop on Staining Road was recommended by Lucy Soneya

8. North Barbershop

North Barbershop on Staining Road was recommended by Lucy Soneya Photo: Google

