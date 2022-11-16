And Tiffany Belle Harper, the owner of Belleva House in St Chad’s Road, has sung the praises of the resort which has been her home for five years.

Tiffany, 57, has been named ‘Most Sustainable Female Entrepreneur’ at the GrINN Awards 2022, a European-wide initiative promoting sustainable travel.

The announcement was made at the World Travel Market in London by the award organisers, Quartz Inn Hotels.

Belleva opened its doors in August 2021 and comprises seven individually designed double bedrooms.

Judges noticed how Tiffany focused on saving energy and water, reducing waste, limiting single-use plastic items and supporting small local businesses.

After the win, Tiffany said: “I can’t believe I’ve won – I was up against some lovely places, including stunning French chateaux - but they told me they liked what I’ve done.

One of the rooms in the Belleva Hotel, Blackpool

"One of the things I do is to promote small local businesses – the hotel has furnishings from nearby shops and I put lists of nice local restaurants and cafes in all the rooms.”

Originally from Warwick, Tiffany moved to Blackpool from Leeds to start a new life and eventually bought the run-down building which became the Belleva.

With hard work she transformed it and says: “Coming to Blackpool was the best thing I have ever done, I fell in love with this town.

"Lancashire folk are so friendly. People can walk along that lovely seafront and nobody judges them.

"If people took the time to look they would find lovely cafes and restaurants and small individual shops.”

Organised by Quartz Inn Hotels, – the first European hotel group made up of independent and sustainable properties - the GrINN Awards 2022 is aimed promoting sustainable and responsible practices in tourism sector.

Hundreds of accommodations, companies and tourism leaders from 28 European countries have participated in this edition in its 50 categories.

Winners have their businesses promoted by the group.

"Alexander Zawadzki, the award’s organiser, said: “Congratulations to Tiffany for all her efforts in terms of sustainability.