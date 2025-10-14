Blackpool born singing sensation Alfie Boe OBE has donated one of his most prized posessions for a cause extremely close to his heart.

Singer Alfie Boe, who was raised in Fleetwood, has been a patron of the charity Brain Tumour Research for over a year now.

When he was just 23, the theatre star lost his father, Alfred , to an aggressive brain tumour and since finding fame, Alfie has been a vocal campaigner for more investment and public awareness into the disease.

Every year, Alfie’s fan community raises money for Brain Tumour Research in lieu of sending gifts and cards to the multi-platinum-selling recording artist on his birthday, which falls on September 29.

This year, Alfie, raised the stakes by giving away a signed acoustic guitar from his personal collection.

Alfie Boe has donated one of his prized posessions to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. | Steve Schofield

Everyone who donated to the fundraising page set up by the Alfie Boe Official Fan Group and left their name, was entered into a prize draw.

The money-can’t-buy memorabilia inspired nearly 600 donations, including one from a fan called Sarah Eisenhardt who boosted the birthday fundraiser by a staggering US$5,000.

She wrote: “In memory of my good friend who died from an undiagnosed brain tumour before she could finish her medical degree. She and I loved Alfie Boe…so this is perfect!”

In total, Alfie’s generous giveaway raised more than £15,000 in the quest to find a cure for all types of brain tumour.

The lucky winner was Mi Rae, while runners up received signed t-shirts, caps, programmes, set lists and more from their favourite tenor, well-loved for his show-stopping performances.

A spokesperson for Brasin Tumour Research said: “A huge thank you to Alfie Boe’s incredible fan community! 💛

“This generosity will fund vital, game-changing research to help us move closer to a cure.

“We’re so grateful to Alfie’s official fan club @alfieboe_ofg for their dedication, and to Alfie for his continued support as our Patron.”

Alfie has previously fundraised to support Brain Tumour Research’s work at his concerts, by auctioning exclusive merchandise, and by launching a special rose named in honour of his father and donating the profits to Brain Tumour Research.

Meanwhile, his loyal fan club is taking on the charity’s autumn fundraising challenge, 99 Miles in November .

Collectively, Team Alfie has raised more than £100,000.

You can also set up your own birthday fundraiser if you share Alfie’s passionate belief that we must do better to stop the devastation caused by this disease.