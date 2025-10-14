Fleetwood’s banking hub opens in a new permanent home: everything you need to know
Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, has confirmed that the banking hub in Fleetwood has opened in a permanent home at 165 Lord Street.
Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am-5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.
Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub:
Monday: Santander
Tuesday: Barclays
Wednesday: Halifax
Thursday: NatWest
Friday: No community banker available
The hub was initially recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following a community request.
While the permanent site for the hub was being refurbished, a temporary home for the hub opened in the Senior Citizens Hall (Town Hall) but this hub has now closed.
A multi-bank ATM deposit machine is also available in Fleetwood - Cash Access UK - Fleetwood
There are 8 banking hubs open in Lancashire and three more are planned for St Annes on the Sea, Nelson, and Longridge.
Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Fleetwood hub in its permanent home, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.
“Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.
“A huge thank you to the team at the Senior Citizens Hall for hosting us while we found and refurbished our new home.”
If you would like to know more about the banking hubs, please contact: [email protected].