Fleetwood’s banking hub opens in a new permanent home: everything you need to know

Fleetwood’s banking hub has officially opened in a new permanent home and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, has confirmed that the banking hub in Fleetwood has opened in a permanent home at 165 Lord Street.

Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am-5pm to carry out regular cash transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the hub also offers a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub:

Monday: Santander

Tuesday: Barclays

Wednesday: Halifax

Thursday: NatWest

Friday: No community banker available

Fleetwood’s banking hub has a new home (pictured is a hub elsewhere). Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The hub was initially recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following a community request.

While the permanent site for the hub was being refurbished, a temporary home for the hub opened in the Senior Citizens Hall (Town Hall) but this hub has now closed.

A multi-bank ATM deposit machine is also available in Fleetwood - Cash Access UK - Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 8 banking hubs open in Lancashire and three more are planned for St Annes on the Sea, Nelson, and Longridge.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m happy to announce the opening of our Fleetwood hub in its permanent home, ensuring crucial access to cash and face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses across the community.

“Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions, and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the hub.

“A huge thank you to the team at the Senior Citizens Hall for hosting us while we found and refurbished our new home.”

If you would like to know more about the banking hubs, please contact: [email protected].