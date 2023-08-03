Lightpool Festival, which will run from October 20-28, will include world premieres and installations never before seen in the UK, including artworks from Australia, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

The light installations include larger-than-life jellyfish along the Golden Mile, fireflies, a giant ball of wool made up of neon yarn, a cube made up of 448 glass jars each containing a miniature tableau, and an exclusive preview of designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s first-ever digital installation.

Here is 'I CAUGHT A...' one of the installations in October's Lightpool event

And the iconic Blackpool Tower building will see an alien-like “invasion” with giant tentacles seemingly breaking through the ballroom roof!

The main part of the nine-day event is an art trail through the town centre and Promenade, with indoor and outdoor installations and projection shows.

It will also feature live entertainment including a fireworks display on the opening night, the return of Carnival Magic in the Tower Ballroom, a new Butterfly Ball event in the historic Winter Gardens, and a host of family activities.

What they say

Blackpool's international arts festival returns in October - pictured is the installation, Micro

Festival director Phil Holmes said: “This year’s festival promises to take people on a spectacular journey of discovery.

"The programme includes some stunning light art installations and 3D projections, with the sort of creative artistry never seen before in the UK.

“It will provide an enchanting and truly memorable experience for people of all ages to enjoy against the backdrop of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.”

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “From relatively small beginnings a few years ago, Lightpool Festival has grown into one of the most exciting light festivals in the UK.

Lightpool festival 2023 - including this installation, Spin a Yarn

“This year’s programme is bigger, bolder and more imaginative than anything that we have staged previously and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the Arts Council who have recognised the significance of what is being delivered here in Blackpool.”

The festival forms part of an extended Illuminations season which starts on Friday September 1 and runs until January 1 2024.

Festival highlights

*MICRO (Spain) by artist Hotaru Visual Guerilla – A journey into the microscopic world with projection mapping that will capture the imagination.

*TOWER PROJECTION (UK) by the Guildhall School of Music an Drama – two new artworks at Sacred Heart Church and Blackpool Tower. The animations and original music are created by staff and students.

*SPIRO: (UK) by Lightworks, Blackpool – A family-friendly immersive walk-through a 26 metre-long tunnel of individually mapped LEDs, re-imagined for 2023. Get your camera ready and capture the moment.

*PARABOLIC LIGHTCLOUD: (Australia) by Amigo & Amigo – A light sculpture inspired by the marine environment and sea corals. This cloud of light is constructed from 800 metres of woven rope recycled from discarded plastic bottles, and features over 1000 LED lights, with 20 unique animations.

*I CAUGHT A… (France) by Stephane Masson – As night falls, you will discover the curiosities exhibited in a cage erected in the street to enchant passers-by. Since it left the workshop, this weird and wonderful zoo has evolved and is ready to come to life before our eyes.

*SPIN ME A YARN: (UK) by Studio Vertigo – Spin Me A Yarn takes the form of an oversized ball of wool with a 50-metre trail of neon yarn that will wrap itself around St John’s Church.

What else is happening?

There will also be a free, fun-filled Lumidogs workshop for dog owners, helping them make their pet’s very own illuminous jacket.

Carnival Magic will be held at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Monday 23 October, featuring an exhilarating menagerie of illuminated carnival showcasing music, puppetry and dance.

Freaks, Sideshows & Curios will be staged at The Old Electric theatre on Springfield Road on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, 7pm-9pm (parental guidance needed)

Butterfly Ball AND Silent Disco, Winter Gardens on Saturday 28 October.