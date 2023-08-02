What is the performance?

Hamish Haw, who was once nominated for Scottish Album of the Year will be performing a special show at Blackpool’s Bootleg on August 25 as part of the United By Music Tour.

With one grassroots music venue closing each week, the tour will see acts including Blossoms, Cat Burns, Metronomy, Bloc Party and Sam Ryder returning to their roots to highlight the importance of local venues in artists’ careers, as part of the music ecosystem and as important local cultural hubs.

Hamish Hawk to play Blackpool’s Bootleg on tour to save grassroots music venues

What is the United By Music Tour?

The United By Music Tour, organised by the charity Music Venue Trust and funded by The National Lottery, aims to ensure live music is accessible to all, and runs between June and late September.

Hamish Hawk, alongside other established acts including Sleeper and Newton Faulkner, and a host of new acts, are touring the country playing 150 gigs at 130 grassroots music venues across the UK.

Every ticket buyer can take a guest with them for free (just by showing a Lottery product) which makes the already cheap tickets even more affordable.

See unitedbymusic.live for all tour dates and tickets.

The existing partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust previously acheived its accessibility aim through The Revive Live Tours, which saw the same two-for-one ticket deal for lottery players.

What does Hamish say?

Hamish Hawk said: "I'm so grateful to Music Venue Trust for the opportunity to tour such esteemed grassroots venues. It's venues like these that allow us to do what we do, and to love what we do, so to be given the chance to return the favour in some small part is an amazing thing. Can't wait to set off in August!”

Why is the United By Music Tour’s mission so important?

During Covid, Music Venue Trust managed to prevent the closure of the 900+ venues that they represent. However the charity says that the severe cost of living factors are now resulting in multiple venues closing each month, with the latest stats pointing to 66 venues closing within the last 12 months and this continues at a rate of one venue a week.

Music Venue Trust say that every Grassroots Music Venue that closes represents one less place where local communities can access affordable live music, decreased opportunities for new and emerging artists to perform live and fewer opportunities for event professionals to learn their trade.

Where else will Hamish be performing?

In addition to the show at Bootleg, Hamish will be performing at: