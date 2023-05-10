The newly renovated Abingdon Street Market has a much-awaited opening date for foodies across the Fylde Coast - opening its doors in time for the summer season.

Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from Getting Building Fund to purchase the market and carry out a full internal refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the market reopen?

Abingdon Street Market

The market, which has recently been given a slick and extensive facelift to align with modern 'food hall’-style venues such as those seen in Manchester or Liverpool, will open to the public for the first time at 12pm on Saturday May 27.

The venue opening will be marked with a live DJ playing 12pm – 6pm, with local musicians Daisy Atkinson and Chris Wilde playing 7pm -10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon opening, the Abingdon Street Market food hall, whose entrance is located on Edward Street, will be open from 9am – 10pm Monday – Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chance to sample food

Left to right: Andy Shields, Jake Whittington, James Lucas and Coun Mark Smith (Credit: Martin Bostock Photography)

Visitors to the newly-opened market will be able to try food samples from the six local independent food vendors joining the market, as well as sampling drinks from one of the venue's two bars or coffee shop as well as enjoying live entertainment for the opening weekend in the spacious open dining area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new food and drink vendors will be announced over the upcoming week on social media channels, with one vendor being announced each day leading up to the venues opening date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the variety of locally-focused food and drink vendors, Abingdon Street Market will also open retail units with a range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and gifts later in the year – which new operators Little Blackpool Leisure hope will reinvigorate the town centre as a shopping destination.

Market will also become an events space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abingdon Street Market will also be available for use as an events space, and the operators hope to use it for community events, live music and charity-led initiatives.

The building was opened in 1862 as Blackpool's police station – a detail preserved in the stone-carved 'Police Station' sign above the Abingdon Street entrance - before being converted to an indoor market in 1928.

The contract to operate Abingdon Street Market was awarded to Little Blackpool Leisure, a company run by James Lucas, Andy Shields and Jake Whittington. The team also operates nearby Common Bar & Kitchen and Nook Wine Room and Terrace, which have gained a reputation as some of Blackpool's most popular destinations for food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they say

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Little Blackpool Leisure team spokesman said: "We're so excited to finally open the doors to the new version of Abingdon Street Market and get to see this new phase in its long heritage begin.

“It has been a mainstay of the town centre for many decades now, so finally seeing locals and visiting tourists enjoy the space again will be really special."