Following on from the bestselling Anne's Song, Anne Nolan, 72, continues to entertain her readers with New Beginnings, which will go on sale from May 20.

Her latest volume creates a vivid picture of what it is like to have grown up in a large and famous family like the Nolans, who left the Raheny suburb of Dublin for Blackpool for Blackpool in 1962.

In a warm, informal style, the New Beginnings offers glimpse into the family lives, fun times, and trials of Anne and her sisters, who have certainly had their fare share of ups and downs over the years.

Anne Nolan is releasing a new autobiographical book, New Beginnings

The family enjoyed a series of huge British and Irish hits in the 1970s and 80s, such as I’m in the Mood For Dancing, Don’t Make Waves, Who’s Gonna Rock You and a string of hit albums.

With hard work and talent they enjoyed the glamour and glitz of the pop industry – but there have also been tough times.

Earlier this year Anne’s younger sister Linda announced that the cancer she had been battling since 2006 had spread to her brain and she was undergoing radio therapy.

Anne (centre) with the Nolan Sisters at the height of their glittering pop career

Anne has had her own struggles with cancer, while Bernie tragically died in 2013, aged just 52, after a brave three year battle with the disease.

Critics say that Anne is not only a natural entertainer but also a gifted and effortless writer.

Said one critic: “It feels like we are sitting across from Anne in the living room, listening to her tell her life story.

“It is this accessibility and her honesty that make this book so enchanting.”

Taking to Twitter, Anne said of the new book: “My forthcoming memoir is set to be released on May 20 – the secret is out!”

The book is available online and through high street book stores such as Waterstones.